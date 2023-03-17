The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

The Joeys Mini World Cup soccer tournament is set to return to its roots at Inverell after a six-year absence

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated March 17 2023 - 12:38pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POPULAR junior soccer carnival will come full circle when it returns to the New England region for the first time since 2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.