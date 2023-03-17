THE NEW England will increasingly power Australia into the future, climate change minister Chris Bowen said in Uralla, at the official opening of the largest solar farm in NSW.
Almost one million solar panels have been installed during construction of New England Solar stage one, some of which have been generating energy into the National Energy Market (NEM) since December.
This week, the farm will hit 100 megawatts, and will ramp up to full capacity of 400 megawatts in the coming months.
"This is good news for the New England, it's good news for energy consumers right across Australia," minister Bowen said.
The Labor government plans to make Australia's energy systems 82 per cent renewable by 2030, which means 18 per cent will still be reliant on traditional forms of energy, Mr Bowen said.
"Coal will increasingly leave the system," he said.
"That means out of that 18 per cent remaining, that increasingly gets focused on gas."
The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) identified declining gas production in the southern states could risk shortfalls and a supply gap this winter, in an annual forecast for Australian gas supply.
Mr Bowen said that's why new gas won't be banned.
"It's important we work to ensure that while we move to net zero, we have the flexibility in the system, which keeps the lights on," he said.
Residents and landowners in the New England have been protesting the Santos coal seam gas exploration in the Liverpool Plains.
Energy is a "contested space", Mr Bowen said.
"Everybody's views, particularly communities where proposals are live, should be considered," he said.
A report by the Institute of Public Affairs found late last month almost 10,000 jobs in mining and agriculture in Tamworth and the Northern Tablelands will be lost in the energy transition.
Mr Bowen said Labor's plan is to create 600,000 jobs across the country, with five out of six in the regions.
"Because renewable energy being the cheapest form of energy is good for job creation," he said.
Around 400 workers were involved in the first stage of New England Solar, with 80 per cent coming from the region, project developer ACEN Australia said.
ACEN CEO Anton Rohner said approximately 20 direct jobs are expected in the next 30 years.
"And that will obviously increase when we have stage two working also," he said.
Construction will start for stage two to generate 720 megawatts later this year.
The completed project is expected to have capacity to power 250,000 homes.
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
