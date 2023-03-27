The Inverell women golfers hosted the annual New England District Golf Association three-day tournament during the week.
Players came from Newcastle, Tamworth, Moree and Barraba as well as all towns in the New England making a field of around 70 for each of the two days of the 36-hole championship and 80 for the foursome on Friday.
Jill Blenkey from Newcastle recorded scores of 78 and 83 off the stick for the 36-hole championship.
SEE ALSO:
These were the best gross scores on each day and gave her a total of 161 which was 10 shots clear of second placed Amanda Carr from Armidale.
Local player, Helen Edwards, produced consistent scores of 95 and 99 to take out Division 2, one shot clear of Guyra's Debra Heffernan.
Another local, Julie McRae, finished strongly taking 12 shots off her day one score for the second 18 holes and giving her the Division 3 win over the first day leader, Teena Myler.
Julie also picked up the prize for the best nett score across all grades.
Nett winners for the 36 holes were club president, Helen Lockwood, for Division 1, Vickie Heffernan from Walcha for Division 2 and Shona Mulligan from Guyra for Division 3.
The Open Foursomes played on Friday was won by the pair Jill Blenkey from Newcastle Golf Club and Robyn Watt from the Waratah Club. Robyn was an Inverell Club champion on 11 occasions and returns for events such as this. Division 2 was won by Sally McCormack and Julie Ulrich from Walcha.
The foursomes nett winners were Wendell Purss and Ann Burgess from Tamworth for Division 1 and Helen Edwards and Lyn O'Brien for Division 2.
The Mary White cup which goes to the club with the best 4 nett score aggregate on the first day went to Inverell. Teena Myler, Julie Clark, Sandra Williams and Helen Lockwood were the players to give Inverell the win.
Thanks go to the many local businesses who supported the event through their sponsorship.
Overall, it was a very successful and enjoyable tournament which ran very smoothly thanks to a wonderful team of workers.
This was the 84th NEDGA Championship. Armidale will host the event next year.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.