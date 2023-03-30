COMMUNITY groups across the region have shared almost $50,000 from a fund supporting people in rural areas.
The Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal released the funds as part of the Strengthening Rural Communities program.
Collaboratively funded by a number of donors, the program gives small communities across rural Australia access to funds for a broad range of initiatives that directly and clearly benefit the local area and people.
The program is split into three streams: Small and Vital, Prepare and Recover and Rebuilding Regional Communities, which supports recovery from COVID-19.
Inverell Art Society secured $10,000 under the small and vital section to support, engage and develop local ceramic artists within the community.
The funds were put towards purchasing a new kiln and reference books at the Inverell Art Gallery.
Elsewhere, the Granite Borders Landcare Committee had a big win with $24,000 as part of the repair and recovery round.
They want to build community resilience, social connectivity, and environmental improvements through a series of free, landscape regenerative workshops for bushfire-affected residents in remote communities around Tenterfield.
Drake Village Women's Shed also featured in the repair and recovery round with $15.825
It will be to Increase disaster resilience in the Drake community that was impacted in the 2019 bushfires through purchasing and fitting out a trailer to provide residents and their livestock access to food and water in emergencies.
The rural foundation has awarded $2,309,331 in grants to 176 community projects across remote, rural and regional Australia as part of the program.
"What we saw in the applications in this round, across each of the streams, was a strong emphasis on individual and community health and social wellbeing," foundation member Jill Karena said.
"This is a reflection of how the last few years have impacted remote, rural and regional areas.
"Back-to-back natural disasters, the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis have left people with limited resources when it comes to prioritising their wellbeing.
"We continue to see a demand for support in maintaining or upgrading community spaces, halls and hubs.
"This kind of infrastructure is so important when it comes to keeping small communities connected, particularly during the ongoing recovery and resilience-building process that rural Australia is currently facing."
Local NFPs and community groups are encouraged to review the program guidelines and apply. More information about the SRC program is available at www.frrr.org.au/src.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
