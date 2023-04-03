After good falls of rain during last week the dams are full again and the gully is running at the Inverell Golf Course.
While this is great news the ladies did get washed out on Wednesday and the fast growing grass has taken the run off the fairways, making it difficult to score well.
The men held their Inverell Off-Road and Outdoors Monthly Mug on Saturday.
Harry Edmonds was the March Monthly Mug winner when he recorded an impressive 72 off the stick giving him a nett 65.
Harry finished his round with 10 pars and 4 birdies. Grade winners and nett scores were, A Grade - Jason Shaw, 69, B Grade - Dave Worgan, 68, and C Grade - Paul Amos, 68.
Bob Watson and Jeremy Tickle recorded scores of 69 while Peter Schofield, Geoff Caban, Dick Hudson and Corey Alexander each finished with nett 71.
Earlier in the week, Rowan Butler returned to the winners list for Tuesday's men's vets comp. He finished with 36 points.
In a low scoring day Rob Walters was runner up with 33 points and next were Jim Shadlow, Shaun O'Brien and Bob Watson each with 32 points.
Peter Lane was the winner of the Veterans Monthly Mug when he finished with a three-round total of 103 points.
The Tradies comp on Friday attracted 31 players.
Ashley Walters had a good round to finish with 26 points and take 1st prize. Nick Glover, with 25 points, took 2nd spot in a 3-way countback.
Upcoming events at Inverell are the 4BBB Easter Cup for the men and a stableford for the ladies this Saturday.
The following weekend, Sunday April 16, will see the men's NEDGA Championships held at Inverell. This is a stroke competition with a 9am Shotgun start.
The New England Veterans Week of Golf will start the following day with travelers coming from across NSW and Queensland to play. Competitions start Monday and going through to Friday with a rest day for the oldies on Wednesday.
Further down the track, May 7, will be the Charity Golf Day organised by the Rotary Club of Inverell.
