Indigenous leaders from across New England gathered to celebrate the inaugural Elders Luncheon hosted by Yurruun Aboriginal Corporation.
Read also:
The luncheon kick-starts a bumper calendar of activities for the Inverell based Yurruun, a non-profit support organisation that has been established by local Gomeroi community members connected to Inverell, Tingha and Ashford.
Chairperson Leroy Connors said the lunch was a chance to acknowledge the Elders and provide them with an opportunity to catch up with others over a meal.
"The atmosphere in the hall has been terrific," Mr Connors said.
"There are people who have come along who haven't seen each other since before COVID, so there's been lots of yarning and laughter".
"Too often, the only time our Elders see each other is when there is Sorry Business, so events like this are really important to combat loneliness and make sure our Elders feel supported".
Mr Connors said the event also provided the chance to gather feedback from the Elders for Aboriginal programs, including youth programs, training, social wellbeing and recreational opportunities.
He paid tribute to the volunteers who assisted behind the scenes to decorate the hall, prepare the meal and clean up afterwards.
"The feedback from the Elders has been very positive and many have been asking when we can have the next get together," he said.
"There are six Aboriginal clans on the mountains and three Aboriginal Elders groups in Inverell, Tingha and Ashford".
"The Yurruun board members wouldn't be the people we are today without these Elders in our lives, and I thank Aboriginal Affairs NSW for their support of today's event."
Yurruun will now host a free community connection day and barbecue on Friday April 21 at Victoria Park from 11am which is open to all members of the community.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.