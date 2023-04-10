The Inverell Veterans Golf Committee is busy preparing to host the 2023 New England Week of Golf.
The event will be held on the Inverell Golf Course from Monday, April 17 until Friday, April 21.
This is the 19th full week of golf Inverell Veteran golfers have hosted since 2009.
They are pleased with its acceptance by travelling golfers because it is such a benefit to the golf club and town.
This week is part of the NSW Veteran Golf Association's yearly calendar which sees 52 of these weeks hosted by towns across the state, with a week in the north and one in the south of the state running at the same time.
Most of the players attending are following a circuit, playing similar weeks recently hosted by Tamworth, Narrabri and Moree.
Inverell's week is to be followed by Uralla and Armidale.
The committee has been taking nominations for four months and now have 146 men and women players travelling from as far north as Bundaberg and south to Victoria.
They will be welcomed to town with a barbeque registration at the golf club on Sunday afternoon, the 16th of April.
Tournament director Jim Shadlow said it benefit the area.
"This will be a tremendous boost for the Inverell Golf Club and Inverell township with the visitors not only playing golf but adding to the local economy," he said.
"The caravan parks are full and many visitors take the opportunity to sightsee on the Wednesday rest day."
The Club green keeper, Ben Watling, has the course looking great.
Recent rain has allowed good grass covering on the fairways after the summer dry spell.
Shadlow thanked the many Inverell businesses which have provided sponsorship for the event.
"Without the sponsorship we would not be able to provide the great range of trophies for the individual winners over the four days," he said.
"McLean Care is the major sponsor."
Other sponsors are Inverell Caravan Park, Gaukrogers Motors, Inverell RSM, Inverell RSL Sub Branch, Boss Engineering, Vineyard Joinery, Sporties, Windsong Travel, H Hardware, Macintyre Hot Bake, Wade St Butchery, Billabong Blue, JC Golf and Inverell Shire Council.
