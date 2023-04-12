A SIGNIFICANT milestone will be celebrated when a New England High School class reunites after 43 years.
It will be the first official reunion of the Year 12 class of 1980 from Macintyre High School in Inverell.
The group holds extra significance as the first class at the school to go all the way through from Year 7 to Year 12.
About half the group will be at the reunion while others from overseas and other parts of the country plan to phone in via zoom.
The class included Peter Hann, who went on to become a doctor before his death in 1997.
He is believed to be the only member of the group who has passed away.
"I think we're all pretty proud of being that first class to go all the way through," event organiser Carol Lord (Turner) said.
"We haven't really had a proper reunion of the Year 12 class and we thought now was the time.
"We've all turned 60 and 61 this year, so we are getting on a bit.
"A lot of us have lost our parents and so we've lost that connection with Inverell, but we've had a lot of support locally trying to track people down.
"Most of the people coming I haven't seen for 43 years."
The reunion will be at the Inverell RSM Club 6.30pm on April 14 with a tour of the high school on the weekend.
Attendees will receive a booklet with an autobiography on each classmate.
The students in the class were:
Back row: Michael Partridge, Glen Quetcher, Henry Trow, Tom Kenyon, Barry Parker, Michael Sorby, Greg Colby, Andrew Parr and Peter Hann.
Second back row: Diane Minter, Tania Golland, Debbie Gould, Paul Sutton, Annmaree Cox, Mark Retallick, Cheryl-Anne Monkton, Debbie Meek and Raelea Swan.
Middle row: Elizabeth Clancy, Sherrell Rowling, Sarah McCracken, Wendy Baldwin, Leah Beveridge, Helene Bekker, Jenny Ryan and Ann Gallagher.
Front row: Amanda Mitchell, Imelda Jamieson, Judy McCormack, Jenni Lee, Carol Turner, Marie Santsingh, Julie-anne Redwood and Diane Anderson.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
