Blue Sky Moon might only have been under the care of Inverell trainer Ridge Wilson and his partner Sarra Magann for six weeks but the stable change has proved fruitful for the gelding.
The six-year-old grey gelding brought up Wilson's first win as a trainer when he cruised home in the 1100m Benchmark 58 in Armidale on Tuesday.
He joined the Inverell stable as a three-time winner after being under the care of George Woodward in Walcha.
"The win was a pleasant surprise. Full credit to the horse. My partner Sarra acquired him roughly six weeks ago and we have just looked after him and he surprised us by repaying the faith first up," Wilson said.
There were plenty of smiles and an injury to the excited Magann.
"Sarra actually popped her shoulder out cheering for Blue Sky Moon yesterday [Tuesday] and ended up having to go to the Armidale hospital."
But "she's on the mend."
As for the gelding's next start, Wilson said he will "just see how he pulls up" after the win.
The grey is one of two horses Wilson has, the other being Spanish King.
"I have two horses in work. Our other horse, Spanish King, is a promising stayer just having a few quirks which are coming good with maturity," Wilson said.
Fellow Inverell trainer Toddy Payne also secured a win on Tuesday with Kalahari Heart in the 1300m Benchmark 58.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
