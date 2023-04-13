The Inverell Times
Libby Pitman has worked at Inverell hospital for 32 years and is a finalist in the HESTA Australian Nursing and Midwifery Awards

Updated April 13 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:30pm
A STRONG advocate for rural women and health services in New England has been nominated for a national award.

