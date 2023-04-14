A BEEFED up security and lighting system worth just over $10,000 is set to be installed at Tingha Sports and Recreation Club.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall announced the state government grant which was secured under the NSW Crown Reserves Improvement Fund.
It will help with the cost of installing new security cameras around the club as well as upgrading lighting on the adjacent rugby league ground.
"The Tingha Sports & Recreation Club is an important community hub, enjoyed by locals for sporting or other social and community events," Mr Marshall said.
"The club is well supported and run by a small group of local volunteers who want to protect it from any anti-social and criminal behaviour.
"The new lights at the footy ground will also help make this area much safer at night and discourage people congregating there when the ground is not in use.
"The lights will also aide the Westpac Rescue Helicopters, which often land at the ground in emergency situations.
Tingha Recreation Reserve Land Manager Colleen Graham said she was grateful to receive the State Government funding and the money would be used to improve the safety and facilities for everyone.
"This is an important project for the club and one we've been wanting to undertake for some time," Mrs Graham said.
"Now we have the money to proceed and make the club a much safer place for the entire community."
In 2021, the Tingha Recreation Reserve received $55,347 in bushfire recovery funding which was spent on installing five, six-metre high solar lights.
The lights improved security, after-hours by illuminating the car park area for club patrons.
New female showers were also installed in the public amenities at the sports club.
"This is not only a major win for the reserve's Land Managers, but many patrons of the Tingha Sport and Recreation Club," Mrs Graham said at the time.
