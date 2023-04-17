AFTER a five year break, residents gathered for an 85-year anniversary celebration of the Nullamanna Hall.
A number of upgrades have been made to the hall in that time as part of the Stronger Communities Programme, Sapphire Wind Farm Community Fund and Crown Reserve Improvement Fund.
READ ALSO:
Nullamanna Reserve Land Manager secretary/treasurer Yvette Crowther said it was exciting for the community to be able to see the upgrades.
"(People) were able to see some of the benefits to the hall and area, such as the solar panels, phone service due to mobile boosters and upgrades to the canteen," she said.
"Community members were able to hear about the funding allocated to commence the extension to the hall to allow for the establishment of a kitchen along with the amenities refurbishment and maintenance equipment."
Uncle Kelvin Brown delivered a Welcome to Country and discussed the For Our Elders NAIDOC Week theme for this year.
Jan Caine Michael Crowther and Yvette Crowther cut the birthday cake, which was enjoyed for afternoon tea.
Lunch included a two-course meal which was provided by community volunteers.
Raffle prizes were spread with winners from as far away as Brisbane and Orange.
A number of local businesses sponsored the event including Hip Pocket, Elders, H Hardware, Auto Pro, The Brew Shed, New England Hunting and Ditton's Pharmacy.
"Whist catching up with others during the afternoon, we continued collecting additional information about our village by collating further names and information for the World War II honour board, along with working on making a mini history of our area through linking families to properties," Ms Crowther said.
"We ventured off to visit the Nullamanna Church thanks to the wonderful workers at the Inverell Pioneer Village.
"The Nullamanna Hall Committee would like to thank all of those who worked behind the scenes which enables functions like this to occur."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.