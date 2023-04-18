It has been busy at the Inverell Golf Course over the last week and it will get busier during the next month.
The New England District Men's Golf Championships were played last Sunday in blustery conditions.
The event was well supported, particularly by the Emmaville players and it paid off as players from that club took home both the gross and nett winners prizes.
Daniel Holley was the winner on the day finishing with a gross score of 76.
Local player, Nathan Waters was second with 78.
Nett winner was another Emmaville player, Jay Wooder, while local player, Rowan Butler, finished nett runner up.
The welcome barbecue for travellers to the New England veterans Week of Golf was also held Sunday afternoon and 130 visitors turned up to be given the information required for the week.
SEE ALSO:
Monday's event, a fourball stableford was won by Lennox Head pair Nance and Dick Fuller with 44 points.
They won in a countback with Steve Kent, a local, and Graeme Hunt from Boonah.
Steve and Graeme won the men's prize while Aberdeen's Christine Noonan and Inverell's Catherine Lane finished third and were the best of the ladies teams. Kathryn Guyer and David Johnston from the Taree Bulahdelah area finished fourth.
Tuesday' results to come
The Annual Charity Day run by the Rotary Club of Inverell is another event coming up.
The two-person ambrose for men and ladies is set down for May 7 and entries can be made by contacting the golf Club.
Money raised from the day will go to the local Salvation Army and Red Shield Appeal and to Local Youth Charities.
Both ladies and men's Club Championships will also run through May with ladies starting May 3 and the men May 13.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.