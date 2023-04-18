The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Nullamanna Hall to host talented singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden as part of her Country Halls Tour 10-year anniversary

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TINY part of New England will be one of the final stops for an award-winning musician before she performs on the world stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.