A DISABILITY service provider in New England has purchased new training equipment for its assisted employees after a $35,000 funding boost.
The Inverell-based Northaven has received a state government to purchase a mobile metal welder, ride-on zero-turn mower, a wood planer and small tools.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the grant, secured under the NSW Community Building Partnership Program, had been used by to purchase fixed equipment for its School-to-Work program, increasing employment opportunities for people of all abilities.
"This is a great opportunity for students to increase their employment options after school, providing them valuable skills and training," Mr Marshall said.
"Northaven General Manager Wendy Hardman and the entire team deserve to be congratulated for their outstanding support of students with disabilities, allowing them to have work experience in the same capacity as their peers.
"(They) will now be able to continue to train with appliances that are up to date, compliant and applicable to current employment fields.
"Whether building skills in construction, hospitality or retail employment fields, support staff are there every step of the way to help transition into employment."
Northaven Supported Employment Officer Ryan Marks said the organisation was delighted to secure the funding to purchase the new equipment.
"(We are) excited to be able to put into full swing the opportunities available in training and capacity building to our Supported Employees and students from the School to Work program," Mr Marks said.
"Northaven would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in making this possible.
"This opens the doors for participants to continue building their portfolio to widen their employment opportunities."
The upgrades will open the doors to training and capacity building to more than 100 participants and students in Inverell.
Northaven was established in 1969 by local community members and families to create employment, training, and social opportunities for people living with disabilities within the Inverell and surrounding areas.
It aims to improve the quality of life for people living with a disability by offering employment opportunities wherein individuals are trained in a work environment while building confidence and dignity, developing personal skills and earning respect in the wider community.
It involves paid work in areas such as floristry, food, wood/metal, lawn mowing/maintenance, security shredding and survey pegs.
