Grahame William Matley cleared of causing fatal crash on Gwydir Highway at Elsmore, near Inverell

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
Updated April 25 2023 - 9:15am, first published April 24 2023 - 5:00pm
Prosecutors have dropped two charges against Grahame William Matley. Picture from file
A TRUCK driver charged with causing a crash that killed a woman last year has been cleared in court.

