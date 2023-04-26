If you left Varley Oval on Tuesday feeling frustrated, you weren't alone.
A 11-6 penalty count in the men's fixture dampened what was an otherwise outstanding day for the Inverell and Tingha communities.
The day's matches began with the Tingha Tigers league tag team too strong for the Hawks.
They led 10-nil at half-time and continued with their form in the second stanza to triumph 32-nil.
RELATED:
Then the Hawks under 18s levelled the ledger with a 36-10 victory.
Following the under 18s, an Anzac Service was conducted with Kelvin Brown doing a welcome to country, Rick Ellis reciting the Ode of Remembrance and John Thompson performing the Last Post.
Then the men's match began.
From the get-go, it was a penalty-a-thon.
Players, officials from both clubs and spectators were left confused with a huge number of penalties delivered in the opening stages of the fixture while other infractions were let go.
Frustrations boiled over early in the second stanza with the Hawks' Kialu Brown and Tingha's Bailey Cosgrove sent off after a scuffle.
On at least four occasions, players from both teams were off-side at the kick-off on resumption of play, including in the final minute after the Hawks scored to get their noses in front on the scoreboard.
Tingha's lock began his run three metres in front of the kicker and put pressure on a Hawks player after the short kick-off which resulted in a knock on.
No ruling was made on the offside, with the benches from both sides watching in disbelief, but a knock on was called against the Hawks who managed to hold out their opponents to clinch the 44-38 win.
While they might have butted heads on the field, the Hawks and the Tigers came together off-the-field.
"It is always a battle against Tingha, you know what to expect when they are coming here," Hawks president Brock Mathers said.
"Despite their loss last week, they showed that they are going to be a force this year again.
"A lot of these guys grew up together, a lot of them are related, what happens on the field stays on the field and that is how it should be."
Mathers said even though the game was frustrating, there were plenty of positives to take from the day overall.
"It was a messy win from our boys, the first-half I think we were down 20 points, 20-6 at one point there," he said.
"They hung in there, it was a crappy game to watch to be honest.
"There was a lot of stop-start but at the end of the day we came up with the two points so that is good for the boys."
The crowd on-hand was massive.
There were emergency beer runs and the RSM club consequently ran out of cartons of Great Northern.
"I would be very interested to see what the numbers are but I reckon we will break some records there," Mathers said.
"Our canteen sold out.
"We have got a little bit of beer left but we drained the RSM club of all their cartons of beer, they have not got a carton of beer left for us."
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.