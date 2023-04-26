SEE ALSO:
Round two results:
Men's
Guyra Super Spuds 38 defeated Uralla-Walcha 22
Moree Boomerangs 36 defeated Warialda Wombats 12
Glen Innes Magpies 38 defeated Armidale Rams 20
Bingara Bullets 26 defeated Narwan Eels 22
Inverell Hawks 44 defeated Tingha Tigers 38
Under 18s
Guyra Super Spuds 18 defeated by Glen Innes 26
Inverell Hawks 36 defeated Tingha Tigers 10
League Tag
Guyra Super Spuds 18 draw with Walcha/Uralla 18
Moree Boomerangs 6 defeated by Warialda Wombats 26
Glen Innes Magpies 48 defeated Armidale Rams 0
Bingara Bullets 12 defeated Narwan Eels 6
Inverell Hawks 0 defeated by Tingha Tigers 32
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.