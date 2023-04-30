Inverell's Prostate Cancer Support Group received a late Christmas present in the form of a donation.
Ben Malaquin, who has been Inverell's Santa Claus for more than 50 years, handed over $750 to Kerry White from the support group.
Ben makes the donations each year after performing the role of Santa at Christmas parties and local businesses.
More than half a century has passed since Ben took over the job of Santa from his father in 1972. For the previous 30 years his father, George, peformed the role.
Fifty years later he is still bringing joy to local families at Christmas time and is often seen cruising to various Christmas functions on a fire engine, with the police, or sometimes escorted by a mate or a family member.
He loves seeing adults he once held as young children bringing their own children to have photos taken.
The porstate cancer support group has been a worthy receipient several times, including an $850 donation two years ago, and $400 back in early 2014.
Kerry White again expressed his thanks for the help it gives to the local support group.
"(it's) a great effort by Ben and we appreciate what he does for our community," he said.
"All donations received stay in Inverell and we use it to help men who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer."
