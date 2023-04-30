Zac Marriage has added his name to the winner's list of Australia's toughest one-day race at the 62nd Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic.
The talented 19-year-old Team BridgeLane rider entered Inverell on the wheel of Tandem Co Pro Cycling's Max Campbell and sprinted around the Brisbane climber after a sustained surge of power to win by one second.
Making it a one-three for Team BridgeLane, Marriage's teammate Rhys Robotham was another 22 seconds back in third.
READ ALSO:
He was followed by a group of four that included local hopes Brent Rees and Dylan Sunderland.
Rees was officially fourth and Sunderland seventh.
"It's pretty unreal considering last year I pulled out at Glen Innes," Marriage said.
"But yeah, I had to dig deep.
"There was a lot of motivation with Andrew (Christie-Johnson) in the car and four of us around in the break.
"It was pretty good."
The 228km race was ripped apart on the Gibraltar Range, led by Team BridgeLane's Matt Greenwood's solo with more than one minute lead over a chasing group and the peloton further behind.
Greenwood was eventually reeled back in by 10 riders following Gibraltar, which would turn out to be the decisive selection of the race.
The lead group of 11 was whittled down over the ensuing kilometres with Robotham electing to launch clear first, followed by Campbell and Marriage.
With the Team BridgeLane duo happy to let Campbell do the bulk of the work for the final 20km, Campbell launched an attack in the hopes of powering into Inverell solo.
His surge up a final small climb into town would achieve half of what he wanted, with Robotham yo-yoing and then finally dropping off the wheels of Campbell and Marriage.
Campbell gave it all to get rid of Marriage in the final run to the finish in Inverell, but the South Australian showed his mettle to sprint around and over his Brisbane breakaway companion.
The win is Marriage's first one-day race triumph and the second AusCycling National Road Series (NRS) victory of his career after a breakthrough performance at the 2022 Cycle Sunshine Coast stage race.
Tamworth's Sam Hill meanwhile finished 11th and Armidale's Sam Jenner 22nd.
The women's race was dominated by Team BridgeLane, led by eventual victor Mia Hayden and Talia Appleton.
Hayden and Appleton were at home on the ascent of Gibraltar Range, breaking clear in the winning move together.
Team BridgeLane was in complete control at the front of the race and behind, allowing their lead pair to grow their gap and launch 22-year-old Hayden to her maiden National Road Series win.
Oceania junior road race champion Appleton finished second, ahead of teammates Emily Watts and Gina Ricardo in third and fourth to complete a Team BridgeLane rout for the inaugural Mt Mitchell finish of the women's race.
"I really wanted this one so I'm really happy to get it done for the team," Hayden said.
"To race up the range for the first time and to have my name on that is pretty special."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.