THE biggest crowd on record turned out for one of the most popular celebrations of food and culture in New England.
Inverell hosted its annual multicultural festival at Victoria Park which continues to grow for locals and visitors to the region.
Numbers have been boosted by the event running in conjunction with the Grafton to Inverell race.
Some of the nations represented include Brazil, Thailand, Tonga, America and the Philippines.
Guests were spoilt for choice thanks to the tasty combination of fast, cheap and convenient food on offer.
Many of the stallholders have been part of the Inverell community for years and are regulars at the event.
There was also plenty of art and market stalls with support from the local indigenous community and Inverell Shire Council.
"The event saw the biggest crowd in it's 15 year history," a council spokesperson said.
"Thank you to all the food stallholders, the market stallholders (and) those who provided the entertainment.
"Uncle Kelvin for his Welcome to Country, Ollie Cabitza for the sound, Inverell Shire Council Staff for all the hard work and setting up for the event and to everyone who supported the event in some way."
The festival has been given the greenlight to return again next year.
