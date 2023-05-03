Two of Inverell's top young athletes have been recognised for their efforts and success at the 2023 Your Local Club Academy Games.
A host of athletes ventured to the event at Wagga Wagga representing the Northern Inland Academy of Sport in golf, triathlon, netball, hockey and basketball.
Out on the golfing greens, Jayden Budda-Deen finished with a gold medal for topping the nett score and on the netball court, Tara Lavender was awarded the most valuable player.
The Academy's chief executive officer Shona Eichorn congratulated the pair.
"After three years in the NIAS netball program, Tara was awarded MVP in her final year after a weekend spent showcasing brilliant skills," Eichorn said.
"Our golf athletes displayed outstanding talent and dedication - completing 36 holes in one day.
"Congratulations to golfer Jayden Budda-Dean who placed first in the Nett Score, achieving a gold medal."
Eichorn said the representation across the Academy's athletes was stellar.
"The maroon and gold army was simply outstanding, and we received many compliments and acknowledgments about the brilliant culture and attitude of NIAS our athletes, coaches and volunteers," she said.
"A special congratulations to Mackenzie Knox, our first NIAS Umpire Athlete who was a standout at the Games.
"We couldn't be prouder of her mammoth effort! Mackenzie was assessed and awarded her Netball Umpires B Badge - no small feat in that huge audience.
"This wonderful achievement would not have been possible without the tremendous efforts and support of our NIAS Netball Umpire Coaches - Sarah Horne from Tamworth Netball Association and Laura Cambridge from Armidale District Netball Association.
"In basketball, both girls and boys teams experienced remarkable improvement and showed great spirit to stay united as one team during the intense competition.
"In hockey, our NIAS teams narrowly missed out on the finals after numerous physically demanding games, bowing out gracefully in the semis with matches drawn. Our triathlon athletes made their Academy Games debut and each achieved many personal bests."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
