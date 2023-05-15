MOVING home for work paid dividends for one New England woman with the 22-year-old winning a new car worth $40,000.
Hayley Gleeson now owns a Mitsubishi Eclipse after entering a competition at a local dealership.
She has been back living at Ashford and working on a cattle farm after she moved to the Gold Coast for a couple of years.
The team from New England Mitsubishi at Inverell gave the car away as part of a company-wide competition.
"It's definitely not something I expected," Ms Gleeson said.
"I went in to get my airbag lights checked on my old Mitsubishi Triton and they gave me a form to enter the competition.
"I didn't think anything of it, I wasn't even going to enter, but I was sitting down and didn't have anything else to do at the time."
The Eclipse will become her main car once she moves back to Queensland.
She has had a busy roster which has kept her on the farm most days.
Ms Gleeson has been busy working to the point where the car has mainly stayed in her garage until now.
"I've been working out on a property most days, so I've only actually driven it a couple of times," she said.
"My work ute is a bit rough, so it will stay at home and the new car will come with me to the Sunshine Coast.
"I'm really happy; I've wanted a nice car for a while, but thought it would be a bit further in the future.
"They did a really good job at the handover and it made it feel really special when I got the keys.
"I think I've probably used up all my luck and I'm just really lucky to be able to get around in a nice smooth-running car."
Residents across the region could soon have their own new car with the promotion running again.
People can enter the second grand prize draw to win the last of two Eclipse Cross Aspire 2WDs.
Customers are eligible after any paid repair, maintenance, logbook service or accessory fitment completed before June 30.
The total prize pool includes two Eclipse Cross Aspire 2WDs worth $39,930 each and two $500 merchandise packs per month.
Visit https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com.au/competitions.html for more information.
