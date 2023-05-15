The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Local woman Hayley Gleeson wins a new Mitsubishi Eclipse form promotion running at car dealership in Inverell

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated May 15 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MOVING home for work paid dividends for one New England woman with the 22-year-old winning a new car worth $40,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.