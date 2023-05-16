The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Treatable health issues in regional NSW are not being quickly addressed

Libby-Jane Charleston
By Libby-Jane Charleston
Updated May 16 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Select Committee has been appointed to examine the implementation of the recommendations of the Upper House inquiry into rural and regional health.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Libby-Jane Charleston

Libby-Jane Charleston

The Land

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.