They got over the top of the Inverell Hawks in a nail-biter but the Glen Innes Magpies have a bigger challenge looming.
Injuries.
A host of regular first graders have succumbed to injuries, some season-ending.
Sam Schiffmann is out for the remainder of the year while Mitch Cook is also looking at a long stint on the sidelines.
Adam Kerr and Brock Simpkins are also injured in a less-than-ideal situation for the Magpies as they prepare to travel to Moree to face the Boomerangs.
They did receive a boost on Saturday though when Lincoln Binge sealed a 29-28 victory over his former club, the Inverell Hawks in the dying stages of the encounter.
In front of a roaring Old Boys' Day crowd, the Magpies found themselves down on the scoreboard early but managed to claw their way back.
At half-time the score was 22-10 in favour of the Hawks but Glen Innes pegged them back in the second stanza to 22-20.
The Hawks then posted a try, followed by a penalty goal for them to stretch their lead again but the Magpies hit back with a converted try of their own.
With one minute left on the clock, Lincoln Binge slotted a field goal to take the win.
"He kicked a field-goal off a scrum from about 15 metres out," Schiffmann said.
"He loves a clutch moment."
Earlier in the day, Glen Innes minor league won all their fixtures before draws in the league tag and under 18-game.
Schiffmann said the crowd lit up after Binge's game-winning moment.
"It was a really good atmosphere, the hill was packed," he said.
"When Linc kicked the field goal, the crowd sort of erupted.
"It was the loudest crowd at Mead Park in a fair while.
"It was a really good day, footy was the real winner."
Now they turn their attention to repeat grand finallists, the Boomerangs.
Although a handful of experienced players are injured, Schiffmann said they'll still take a strong squad to Moree.
"Hopefully we get a couple back that missed the weekend but we had 23 available for the weekend so we will right for a squad at Moree," he said.
"The quality of depth varies but we will have a squad that will go there and be competitive so that's all that matters."
