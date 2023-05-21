The match between the Tamworth Kangaroos and Inverell Saints women screeched to a premature stop at Tamworth on Saturday, May 20, after a head knock left Tamworth's co-coach in need of medical attention.
Midway through the third quarter, Emily Goldfinch got caught up in what teammate Shannon Campbell described as an "awkward tackle", during which her head hit the ground hard.
"We had Jem [Neuman] here, who's one of the [emergency department] doctors, she's on our team. Her and I reviewed Em," Campbell said.
Campbell herself is a nurse, so she and Neuman were able to give Goldfinch impromptu medical attention while waiting for the ambulance to arrive at the ground.
Although there were initial concerns regarding a potential neck injury, the Kangaroos later confirmed that Goldfinch was cleared of any serious damage and had been discharged from the hospital late on Saturday night.
At the time of the injury, the score was 19-19. The Kangaroos had led most of the game, until the Saints kicked a goal shortly before the stoppage.
Also read:
As the match was stopped for more than 30 minutes while Goldfinch was treated, it was abandoned and declared a draw.
And while ensuring Goldfinch's welfare was the first priority for Campbell and the rest of the Kangaroos, she was confident that they would have beaten the reigning premiers had they been able to resume.
"It was disappointing, because we were having a cracker," she said.
"I think we actually could have got them ... there was still one-and-a-half quarters to go and we were on a really good roll. We led by two goals until the third quarter, and then they got two quick ones off penalties."
While talking to the Leader, Stuart Goldfinch, Emily's father and co-coach of the Kangaroos women, said he was grateful to the Inverell players for the concern they showed about his daughter's wellbeing.
The Tamworth players were shocked when they realised that Goldfinch was injured, Campbell said, but the several medical professionals among their number helped to keep the players calm and up-to-date on her status.
"Everyone's doing alright," she said.
"We're all aware that it's part of the game. And we have so many medical staff on our team that are able to reassure everyone. We're all very good with our debriefing."
After the conclusion of the women's game, the Kangaroos men played Inverell and fell to a 19.16.130 to 9.14.68 defeat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.