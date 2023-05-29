STUDENT leaders from Inverell's Macintyre and Inverell High Schools got a taste for NSW politics last week in Sydney, during a tour of the oldest Parliament in Australia.
Macintyre school captains Eli King and Takiah Paton, and their Inverell High counterparts Lachlan Kerr and Jessica Cathie, were hosted by Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall during a secondary student leadership program, which included a visit to Question Time and Government House.
"This program provides students with the opportunity to meet their elected representatives and to develop their knowledge of constitutional and parliamentary proceedings including the role of the Governor and the workings of the Parliament," Mr Marshall said.
"Eli, Takiah, Lachlan and Jessica were exceptional ambassadors for their schools and the Inverell community.
"It was a pleasure to have them in Parliament and personally welcome and provide them with a tour of the building, including both chambers."
Mr Marshall said the student leaders, together with their colleagues from schools across country NSW, began the day listening to addresses from MPs before quizzing them on the life of a politician.
Later in the day, the leaders were able to sit in the public gallery to observe Question Time on both Houses before being hosted by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley at a reception at Government House.
"All the student leaders were able to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the Parliament, including the machinations of the 'Bear Pit', and were introduced to some of the constitutional foundations of our state," Mr Marshall said.
"School leadership is where many national, state and local government representatives are inspired to pursue their careers in community service.
"Being a school leader is an incredible privilege as they are elected by their entire student body and I hope some of students from yesterday continue with their leadership ambitions into the future.
"It was wonderful to meet Eli, Takiah, Lachlan and Jessica again and I hope they enjoyed their time visiting the 'people's parliament' and learned a lot."
