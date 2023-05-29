The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Adam Marshall MP welcomes Inverell student leaders on NSW Parliament tour

Updated May 29 2023 - 11:24am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

STUDENT leaders from Inverell's Macintyre and Inverell High Schools got a taste for NSW politics last week in Sydney, during a tour of the oldest Parliament in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.