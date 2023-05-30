A BOOK launch will tell the story of a former New England resident who has provided free education for hundreds of kids in poverty.
Gemma Sisia attended the Holy Trinity School in Inverell before going on to establish a private school for gifted kids from poor families in Tanzania.
The School of St Jude has been running since 2002 with local donations helping her build the first classrooms.
Author Madeleine Kelly and graduate Enock Ephrahim will join Ms Sisia for the book launch at Holy Trinity on June 15.
The book is called the School that Hope Built and there will also be a launch at Armidale and Tenterfield.
One of her former teachers, Rosemary Breen, is organising the Inverell event.
She has visited the school multiple times and is one of several locals who still provide financial support.
"She's really changed the face of Tanzania," Ms Breen said.
"It's been 21 years now and it's grown from three students to 1800."
Sisia spent her early years on a wool sheep property just outside Guyra.
She is the only daughter among the eight children of Sue and Basil Rice.
While teaching in Uganda, shecame up with the idea of building a good quality private school, free of charge, in Africa.
Her father-in-law, chairman of Moshono village in Arusha, Tanzania, gave her two acres of land to build the school.
St Jude's now supplies more than 10,000 government school students with volunteer teachers each year.
It also supports its alumni to become the doctors, engineers, tradespeople, entrepreneurs and teachers of the next generation.
Ms Sisia was awarded a Sapphire Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International and her autobiography, St Jude's, remained on the Best Sellers List for over two months.
In 2007, her achievements were honoured by an Order of Australia medal and by 2012 she was named The Australian Financial Review and Westpac's 100 Women of Influence, nominated in the Global category.
She was also a finalist in New South Wales for Australian of the Year.
Tickets for the Inverell event can be purchased at the school or tourist information centre.
Phone Rosemary Breen for more information on 0402531844
The Tenterfield event will be held at St Mary's Hall between 2pm and 3pm.
Email Rhondarovera@hotmail.com for more information.
The Armidale City Bowling Club is running two events on June 16 and 17.
Contact Judy Dooley for more information on 0402864256.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
