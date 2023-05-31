The Inverell Times
Tamworth's May Denton celebrates 100th birthday with family

By Contributed
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 12:00pm
When asked what it felt like to be 100 years old, Tamworth local May Denton simply said: "I don't feel any different than I did yesterday."

