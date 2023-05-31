While an unbeaten start to the season has been impressive, Inverell Saints coach Dick Gleeson is rapt with the growth his young side has shown in their matches.
The Saints faced the New England Nomads for round six on Saturday for a 15.15-105 to 8.7-55 victory.
Gleeson said "starting well and kicking straight has been the biggest improvement" for his team this year.
And the numbers prove it.
In their round one encounter against the Nomads, the Saints put on 105 points but they came through 14 goals and 21 behinds; more shots for less points.
And their start was stronger with 5.2-33 after the first quarter in round six as opposed to round one's 4.3-27.
Gleeson said it is a matter of sticking to their game plan.
"We set a game plan and they stuck to it for the first three-quarters, we probably let ourselves down a bit in the last quarter," he said.
"Armidale has got a good gun centre-halfback in big Noah [Connick].
"Noah is probably one of the best in the league so we tried to nullify him a bit by kicking short into the forward line which worked for the first three-quarters and then we got little bit lazy in the last.
"The pleasing things are discipline, they have got good skills and they are sticking to the game plan.
"Our skills are improving as the season grows but we all know finals are won in September and Armidale will be a different outfit come then."
The Saints are young and Gleeson said they are beginning to mature into their roles on the field.
"All our boys, probably in the past, have been a bit ill-disciplined but we haven't had any troubles," he said.
"Most of them are under 21 so they are slowly maturing, boys into men.
"That is just natural progress.
"They are a very tight-knit group of mates who enjoy playing football."
The Saints have the next two weekend's off with a bye and then the King's Birthday Long Weekend.
Following that, they face the Kangaroos at Varley Oval.
Gleeson is hoping to include one of their key players for that match.
"The boys are going well, as I said they are very young but the good news is we are getting our gun ruckman coming back - Jordan Sue-Fong," he said.
"Won our B and F by a fair bit last year.
"He's had an injured knee so we have been resting him.
"He comes back after the break, he is probably one of the most important players we have got."
