The Inverell Times
Home/Sport/Local Sport

AFL North West: Inverell Saints building nicely

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
Updated May 31 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Inverell Saints still sit unbeaten at the top of the table. Picture by Ellen Dunger
The Inverell Saints still sit unbeaten at the top of the table. Picture by Ellen Dunger

While an unbeaten start to the season has been impressive, Inverell Saints coach Dick Gleeson is rapt with the growth his young side has shown in their matches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.