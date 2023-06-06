CROSS-culture community educator and author Richard Trudgen will be the special guest at the Myall Creek Memorial Gathering this year.
Each year hundreds of people from across the country gather on the Sunday of the June long weekend to commemorate the unprovoked massacre of at least twenty-eight Wirrayaraay women, children and old men by a group of stockmen on Myall Creek Station in 1838.
The Myall Creek Massacre Memorial near Bingara, was erected in June 2000 by a group of Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal people working together in an act of reconciliation.
In 2008 the massacre site and Memorial were included on the National Heritage Register and also received NSW state heritage listing in 2010.
The Friends of Myall Creek Committee member, Jo Miller, expects a big crowd from across the region to converge on the June long weekend.
"This will be the 23rd year of the memorial event and we can get anywhere up to 400 people," she said.
"People go to a lot of effort to get here and some of them come every year, too.
"You look at the car park and you'll see number plates from Western Australia, Victoria and Queensland.
"We also have a lot of representation from Moree, Inverell, Tingha, Glen Innes and we wouldn't be where we are without the support of Gwydir Shire Council.
Roger Knox, the 'Koori King of Country', and Gomeroi man, will share songs that honour his people along with the Ngambaa Dhalaay Dancers, Gomeroi Dancers and the Tingha Nucoorilma Dancers.
The annual memorial service is open to everyone. Those intending to participate are invited to gather at the Myall Creek Hall on Reserve Creek Road at 9am Sunday, June 11 for morning tea. Lunch will be available for purchase after the ceremony.
Mr Trudgen will host the Yarning About Truth-Telling session in conversation with Professor Joe Fraser, Dr Brooke Kennedy, Janelle Speed and Adam Blakester.
He runs a community development social enterprise company that empowers Yolu and other First Nations people by providing access to information and building capacity and understanding between Australian Aboriginal people and the dominant culture.
He also leads a bicultural, bilingual production team that is committed to giving Yolu people access to answers about health, economic, legal, governance, general information, and hard English terms in their own language.
His sessions are facilitated by the University of New England and will be hosted live on Friday between from 2pm until 4pm at Oorala Aboriginal Centre and live-streamed via Zoom.
No registration required. RSVP for catering purposes to tcullen6@une.edu.au
Meanwhile, other activities across the weekend include an art exhibition on Saturday with the likes of Jennifer Martin, Simon Munro and Adele Chapman-Burgess.
It will run from 10am-4pm in the Ceramic Break Sculpture Park on Alan Cunningham Road, Warialda.
On Saturday afternoon, from 3-5pm, the 'Myall Creek Rocks the Roxy' community concert will be held in Bingara.
Performers will include Roger Knox, Stiff Gins, Murrigeejar Mob with Junk Sculpture Junior and Kyla-Belle.
For tickets go to https://www.trybooking.com/CHYMW. Bookings are essential with no tickets at the door.
The link to the zoom session at UNE can be accessed on https://une-au.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QBDEnPmpRhm7yciNqiZuRQ.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
