What does an MBA mean in Australia's business landscape?

If you're still considering studying an MBA, here are some of the key questions you might have thought of. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

If you're looking for a way to get ahead in the business world, you've probably considered enrolling in an MBA. But, you may have wondered, is it worth it? There are many different options for completing a Master of Business Administration, from the traditional method with plenty of on-campus studies to completing your MBA online from SCU.

If you're still considering your options, here are some of the key questions you might have thought about and a few tips to help you answer them.

What is an MBA?

A Master of Business Administration is a postgraduate degree that covers a variety of topics in business. This includes finance, marketing, accounting and management practices.

This graduate-level study program comes with great benefits for business professionals seeking to further their careers or entrepreneurs looking to make the next step on their business journey. MBA graduates are presented with many career paths in the corporate sector and beyond and the qualification is highly sought after by employers.

What does an MBA offer me?

An MBA program offers a diverse education in business and management practices. It provides you with the opportunity to further develop and diversify your skillset in several areas including finance, commerce, management and leadership as well as developing valuable problem-solving skills for the ever-changing business world of the 21st century.

You will complete subjects based on communication, organisational structures and behaviours, leadership and management principles, marketing, governance, digital enterprise and business across the globe.

The top MBA programs offer a core set of subjects as well as electives and specialisations, as well as research and industry-based projects.

Why should I complete my MBA in Australia?

There are many benefits to completing your MBA in Australia. MBA programs in Australian institutions are highly regarded on an international level with Australia increasingly becoming one of the most favoured countries in which to pursue this graduate-level study.



The consistently high-quality programs both on campus and online, provide graduates with an internationally recognised qualification that sets them on the path to business success.

Australia occupies a unique position in the global market, with strong business and trade connections in all parts of the globe and a strong position in Asian markets. The MBA programs offered by Australian institutions reflect that with a breadth of experts providing sound knowledge in all areas of international commerce.

What study options are available for an MBA?

A full-time MBA

This is the traditional MBA program, where students complete their studies by attending classes on campus for two years on a full-time basis. While this is often the most expensive option and the most all-consuming, it offers a more direct connection with professors and peers.

A part-time MBA

This is similar to the full-time option in that students attend classes on campus in the traditional setting. However, the class load is lighter and students generally complete their courses over three to four years. This also helps in spreading the cost of the course, but it does reduce your connection with educators and classmates.

An online MBA

This is the newest option when it comes to completing an MBA and something that is increasing in popularity. It allows students to complete their coursework from home and can often be paced according to the student's needs. While you are sacrificing some links with professors, it is the most affordable and flexible option.

Which MBA study method is the best for me?

In recent years there has been an increased demand for flexible study options and the top business institutions have developed their programs with this in mind. Whether you're looking to sink your teeth into full-time study, balance your life with part-time options or complete your MBA online, you'll find an outstanding institution offering just what you need.

With the recent increase in the number of students completing online study and the number of institutions offering quality online courses, it is no surprise that employers are shifting their thinking about the value of online graduates. More and more we are seeing recruiters and staffing firms valuing online programs as equal to the more traditional classroom-based approaches.

The offering and valuing of online study methods means that a prospective student is in the best possible position to choose what is right for them. Whether you need the flexibility of online study or enjoy the face-to-face traditional option, there is an MBA program for you.

Do employers value MBA graduates?

This is a key question to think about when considering enrolling in an MBA, especially in today's highly competitive job market. The most recent Corporate Recruiters Survey, published by the Graduate Management Admission Council found that 92 per cent of recruiters expect to hire MBA graduates within the next twelve months, with 87 per cent responding to the survey with confidence when asked about the ability of business schools to prepare students for success in corporate organisations.

This value can also be seen in the salaries offered to MBA graduates. A recent article published by Coursera found that the median starting salary for an MBA graduate was more than 40 per cent higher than that of a hire with a bachelor-level qualification.

So is an MBA worth it?