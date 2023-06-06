Aaron Coleman was the standout performer in Saturday's men's Inverell Off-road and Outdoor Monthly Mug.
Aaron, playing off a handicap of 22 finished with net 60, 10 under his handicap, blitzing the field by eight shots.
Tony Baldwin was next best with a net 68 and this gave him the win for A Grade. Adrian King won B Grade with 78. C Grade winner was Ron Myler with 69. Also with scores of net 69 were place getters, Geoff Caban, Dave Ryan and Ian Jeffery.
Sandy Swan was the clear winner in the women's stableford on Wednesday when she finished with 42 points; 4 clear of 2nd placed Di Shadlow. Next was Sandra Williams with 35 points.
The women's pennants team travelled to Tenterfield last week and continued their winning form.
Inverell has won both pennants day's for the northern section of the New England competition giving them a good chance to represent the north against the southern section with only one more day to be completed.
The club has three 4BBB competitions coming up over the next week with the men's Anniversary Cup this Saturday and the Inverell Open 4BBB on Sunday.
The women play their Women's 4BBB Sapphire Cup on Wednesday.
Saturday June 17 is the completion day for the 4th round men's Presidents Cup and a week later, Saturday, June 24, the mixed 4BBB Championships will be held.
