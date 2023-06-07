Hawks clean up their act in ladder climb

An improvement in their discipline has coincided with the Inverell Hawks putting in consistent performances in the Group 19 men's competition.
The Hawks sit in third spot on the competition ladder after toppling the Moree Boomerangs 44-26 on Saturday.
The last three weeks have seen the Hawks put together better efforts across the board to score a win against competition leaders the Guyra Super Spuds, followed by a 26-all draw with Bingara followed by the win against the 'Rangs.
Hawks president Brock Mathers said they've cleaned up various aspects of their game.
"We haven't had any issues with the discipline side of things for a fair few weeks now," he said.
"The first few weeks it has seemed out of control but the boys have really pulled their heads in in that space.
"We are lucky we haven't had to appear in front of the judiciary since round two."
Mathers said the next step is just learning to play out the full 80 minutes.
"It was interesting on the weekend because we have had a draw and a couple of close losses, the one point to Glen Innes and the loss to Uralla really hurt us," he said.
"Looking at the ladder now after the weekend's games, if we didn't have those tight losses or draws even, we would be close to on top of the table.
"It just shows how important it is to play for 80 minutes."
Adding to the day against the Boomerangs, the Hawks league tag team kept the visitors scoreless in a 14-nil victory.
Mathers said they too have missed out on a couple of close wins but they are pulling their game plan together now.
"It was a good effort by the girls," he said.
"They're getting better and better each week, the girls.
"The way they throw the ball around, they have got a bit of game plan they stick to and they are getting better each week.
"It is enjoyable watching the girls this year."
The under 18s also took the field and were beaten by the Glen Innes Magpies 40-22.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
