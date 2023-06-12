A POLICE strike force has been set-up and specialist detectives called in after firearms were stolen from a Moree property.
New England police have called on the State Crime Command's Drug and Firearms Squad to back local officers probing the theft of the guns from Moree.
Strike Force McCredie was launched in the wake of the theft. Officers are yet to reveal how many guns, or the type of firearms taken, but the incident has been under investigation since it was reported to police last month.
Now police have confirmed a stolen firearm was uncovered during a police operation in Moree on June 7, and a firearm part as well as ammunition was seized during a raid two days later.
Both seizures are connected to the Strike Force McCredie investigation.
New England police confirmed the second seizure was the result of a search using a Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) which allows officers to search individuals, locations or cars of those subject to the order, at any time without a warrant.
Police are remaining tight-lipped on the nature of the investigation, or if any charges have been laid, when asked by ACM, but are calling for public help as inquiries continue.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information on the theft, or who knows the location of the stolen weapons, to contact Moree Police Station on 6757 0799.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
