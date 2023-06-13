NEW practice nets worth almost $9000 have been installed at the Inverell Golf Club.
The club received $8938 as part of the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
Twice a year, Sapphire Wind Farm invites local community organisations to submit applications for a share of funding that can be used on equipment and infrastructure purchases, repairs and renovations, and programs and events.
"Thanks to funding from the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Grant, the Club has been able to build two new practice bays," Inverell Golf Club secretary Sandy Cook said.
"The funds received and the many volunteer hours from the Board and golfing members have allowed us to now offer a facility which will meet the needs of the community. The support is very much appreciated."
David Williamson from Sapphire Wind Farm attended the golf club recently to officially open the newly constructed facility.
The nets are already being fully utilised by our members and social players.
The vision is to extend the practice range with the addition of more bays, nets and roofing.
Visit https://inverell.nsw.gov.au/building-and-development/wind-farms/sapphire-wind-farm-community-fund/ to find out how to apply for funding.
The following organisations received funding under the latest round:
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
