The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News

Leadership during drought crisis sees Terry Dodds acknowledged on King's Birthday Honours List

Updated June 14 2023 - 11:24am, first published June 13 2023 - 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Former chief executive of Tenterfield Shire Council Terry Dodds has been acknowledged for outstanding service in local government as part of the King's Birthday Honours List.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.