Former chief executive of Tenterfield Shire Council Terry Dodds has been acknowledged for outstanding service in local government as part of the King's Birthday Honours List.
Mr Dodds is currently the chief executive officer of Murray River Council at Moama, but served as Tenterfield council's CEO from 2017-20.
His 40-year career in the government sector has seen him hold various leadership positions across three states and nine local councils.
He has received the Public Service Medal (PSM) in the King's Birthday Honours List, for "outstanding public service in local government leadership through emergency management".
In his citation, Mr Dodds was recognised for "visionary leadership and service delivery that has resulted in significant organisational change initiatives, public sector infrastructure delivery projects and critical community recovery following floods, bushfires, cyclones and drought crises".
Mr Dodds' work while CEO of Tenterfield Shire Council saw him confronted with challenges in the wake of a string of environmental disasters.
"His leadership during the 2019 drought has been recognised as one of his most significant achievements, seeing Mr Dodds direct a multi-million dollar project to drill for more water and lead advocacy efforts with the state government to make legislative change to the Water Management Act to enable critical ministerial support and emergency funding," his citation said.
"The management of the drought involved one of the most robust and complex community consultations the town had ever experienced, aligned with an immediate need to identify a new water supply.
"The local council was faced with challenges in regard to timeframes and permissions but despite this, Mr Dodds achieved a solution that will underpin the town's water supply in future droughts."
Mr Dodds also pioneered the nationally-acclaimed Waste-to-Energy initiative.
