After sitting on the sidelines for three years, the Bingara Bullets made their return to the Group 19 senior rugby league competition this year.
And it's all coming together.
As you would expect, after not playing as a unit for a number of years, the Bullets men's and league tag teams took some time to gel.
The men's team is sixth while the league tag side is seventh with 10 clubs in each division.
Bullets president Brendan Cutlack believes they are progressing nicely.
"We are going to try and move forward in the future with to keep that bunch of fellas and ladies together and keep them playing," he said.
"If you are playing season after season with similar people, you know how everyone plays and you know the bits and pieces that become helpful.
"There's a heap of fellas and ladies that haven't played together until this year so considering that we are not going too bad."
The Bullets now plan capitalise on the growth they underwent in the early stages of the season to make a finals push.
"We have had a couple of close games where we have just gone down by a little bit which would have been handy to get those extra wins but not to worry, you have to move forward with it," Cutlack said of the men's team.
"I feel as we are progressing a bit, and I am sure other teams are the same, you find a bit more form and you find a rhythm you can get into and hopefully keep that going and get a few more wins.
"The idea is to try and get on top of these next few games and keep getting wins and progressing forward and hopefully play a bit of finals footy as well."
Cutlack said the league tag team is similar.
"They're starting to get used to how everyone plays," he said.
"There's definitely some other teams that are very handy, they have got a very handy group of girls"
Off-the-field, there's plenty happening as well.
The community is turning up to home fixtures in droves and there's big events planned.
The June 24, round 10 fixture against Warialda will see the Bullets honour former member Mason Daley.
They will wear commemorative jerseys and auction them off post-game.
The following home game on July 1 will coincide with the Bingara Orange Festival.
The Bullets will face the Tingha Tigers and they will also have unique jerseys which will go up for auction post-game.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
