While success on-the-field is fantastic, it is not the be-all and end-all for the Tingha Tigers.
Club president James Sheather has ensured their focus remains on a positive family environment for all ages.
The junior and senior divisions work together to create an inclusive culture the whole community wants to be part of.
"That's how it has been," Sheather said of the family nature of the club.
"All their [the juniors] little profiles, they are telling everybody that we are a big family, a little club but a big family.
"We are trying to work with everybody as well so they can all be a part of it and join in.
"We don't exclude anybody and if they do [screw] up, I make them work."
The reintroduction of the junior grades has been vital for that mentality.
The young players are stepping out on to the field in front of their local senior grade heroes and their parents are joining in on the club's activities.
"I am glad we have got this junior league, the kids are off their tablets," Sheather said.
"I have never seen these kids so happy.
"All our coaches have been unreal, just helping the kids and helping families.
"All the volunteers we have had, I can't say enough about them.
"There's been a few parents that have jumped on board too and giving us a hand in the canteen and stuff like that."
The players from the men's and league tag teams have also been offering their time to junior players, often running lines or water when they're available to do so.
This will again be evident when, on June 24, the Tigers host Bingara in juniors and the Inverell Hawks in seniors for a "club day" where they will honour their Old Boys and auction off unique jerseys afterwards.
"It is not a bad thing having these clubs days because we need the kids to see what it is about," Sheather said.
"Playing those A-grade or senior matches too, they want to see mum and dad or uncle and aunties still running around playing football while they play football on the sideline."
That all leads to on-the-field.
The league tag team is reaping the rewards of a family-based culture.
They went last season undefeated and are heading in the same direction again in 2023.
"They're not going to get beaten, I can't see it anyway," Sheather said.
"They are just too good at the moment.
"They know each other inside and out, they are always doing things together, even with the kids.
"They turn up to everything."
The men's team have struggled at various parts of the season with injuries and suspensions hampering their ability to get a roll on.
Most recently their coach Reece Cosgrove was handed out a seven week suspension for alleged comments which the club believe were misquoted but he will return to help them out on their Old Boys Mushroom Day.
Captain Brayden Vickery has been leading the team around and Sheather said he will continue to do so.
"Brayden has been at the helm for seven weeks," he said.
"I think the boys are really responding to him."
"Reece is going to come along and help manage them on the bench and run some water if he has to."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
