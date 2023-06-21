The Inverell Times
Group 19 rugby league: Tingha take it to Glen Innes in away fixture

Updated June 21 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:54pm
Tingha captain Brayden Vickery said clashes against the Hawks "brings out the best" in the Tigers.
The road trip to Glen Innes can be one of the toughest with a roaring crowd at Mead Park but the Tingha Tigers men proved their mettle in their round nine clash.

