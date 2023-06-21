The road trip to Glen Innes can be one of the toughest with a roaring crowd at Mead Park but the Tingha Tigers men proved their mettle in their round nine clash.
The Tigers piled on the points to claim a 50-32 victory against the hosts.
They didn't have the best start to the season, losing their first four games but they've won four of their last five games.
Captain Brayden Vickery said the game against Glen Innes was a bit of a turning point for the side.
"We have got out to early leads in all our games and we got ahead of ourselves or lost focus," he said.
"It was really good to hold that for most of the game and not lose it after 10 to 15 minutes."
The Tigers can be their own worst enemy at times with emotions often getting the better of them.
But against the Magpies, they managed to shut out the noise.
"There was a group at the end behind the in-goal that were very vocal and our boys didn't take too well to it," Vickery said.
"They started to let it get in their heads.
"We had to overcome that as a team and focus on the footy and block that stuff out for us to go on the way we did.
"That is another area I am really proud of the boys in - we managed to pull ourselves back into the footy and avoid falling for that trap that is easy enough to fall into."
Vickery applauded their defence after conceding the first try and then giving away repeat sets.
In the league tag, there was no stopping the Tingha Tigers women.
They continued their unbeaten run with a 32-4 victory.
Vickery said the culture of the women's team is something their men want to replicate.
"You only have to ask the players how often I tell them how much I have to match the girls," he said.
"They are definitely the dominant side in that comp and have been for a while."
The Tigers will host their Old Boys' Day this Saturday in what Vickery describes as a "grudge match" for both clubs.
"Every time it turns into a slug fest," he said.
"When you play the Hawks, it brings out the best in your mentality.
"I am really keen to see what sort of turn out we get.
"I think the community will really get behind it for us."
It will be a big event for the club after the 2022 equivalent was cancelled.
The Tigers will wear unique jerseys which will be up for auction.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
