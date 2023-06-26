The Rotary Club of Inverell East has celebrated its 52nd year as a Community Service organisation.
The Changeover Dinner was held at the Inverell RSM Club, on Tuesday June 20, where outgoing president John Scoble passed the baton of leadership to Julie Clendinning.
Julie was inducted as Club President for 2023-24 and she introduced her board of directors for the coming Rotary Year.
In her acceptance speech Julie spoke of the proud history of the club, its energetic and generous contribution to the life of our community and her intention to uphold the Rotary International motto 'Service Above Self'.
She praised Mr Scoble for his great year as president and reminded members to encourage friends and colleagues to consider joining the Rotary family.
The guest of honour for the evening was Bruce George and his wife Kate from the Inverell Rotary Club. Both Bruce and Kate are past presidents of their club and Past Assistant Governors for District 9650.
Bruce has recently been elected as District Governor (Nominee) for the newly created Rotary District 9660 which encompasses clubs from the North Coast to Lightning Ridge and further afield to Newcastle.
Bruce is a popular and dedicated Rotarian who will no doubt make a great District Governor in 2024-25.
During the evening members and guests were entertained by singer/guitarist Vanessa Wills who won the Junior Section of Inverell's Got Talent in 2022.
IGT is a major initiative of the Inverell East Rotary Club and has been providing opportunities for the talented performers in Inverell since 2010.
A highlight of the changeover was the presentation of Paul Harris Fellowships to Peter Caddey and John Scoble. The PHF is awarded for outstanding service and commitment to the ideals of Rotary International and the recipient's local community.
President John and District Governor (Nominee) Bruce also presented several members with Recognition Awards for long service to the club. It was indeed an enjoyable and successful evening and emcee Paul Alliston passed on a vote of thanks to all concerned.
The members of Inverell East can look forward to another year of community involvement and "Service Above Self" under the leadership of Julie Clendinning and her board.
