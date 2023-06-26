The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Rotary Club of Inverell East celebrate changeover dinner

By Newsroom
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rotary Club of Inverell East has celebrated its 52nd year as a Community Service organisation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.