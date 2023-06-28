Inverell shooter Sean Campbell is set to pull on the green and gold for Australia after earning selection in the team for a Trans-Tasman test against New Zealand.
Campbell will join Armidale quartet Matt and Jock Foster, Nik McRae and Tim Booth in the team in a big boost for the sport in the region.
Campbell will shoot in F [field] Class where the equipment shooters use is basically open for their choosing.
Armidale's Matt Foster explained how the sport works.
"F open, the one we shoot, is open calibre, open trigger weight, open stock, pretty much you can have anything you want which sounds pretty cool until you realise everyone is chasing the latest equipment," Foster said.
"It becomes a bit of an arms race but it is the most competitive in the country, that division."
Their selection in the team came off through firstly nominating and then their rankings from competitions are assessed.
SEE ALSO:
They also perform in front of selectors at big events such as the King's Shoots, held in every state.
Campbell won the Victorian King's Shoot which sealed his spot in the team.
"It is something I have worked towards the last couple of years, to try and get into the team so it is really good actually," he said.
Campbell spent his youth playing various sports until it was time to retire.
But the competitive streak never wavered so shooting became his sport of choice.
"I have played various competitive sports over the years and you get too old to play and you wonder what you can do with yourself," he said.
"And here we are, we are going shoot for Australia in our 40s, it is pretty fun."
It's also a family sport which helps with training and competition.
"I have got a son and daughter that are very competitive in our club, they are as good as I am so they are pushing me as well which is good," Campbell said.
The trans-Tasman test will take place in January 2024.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.