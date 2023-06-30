A RECRUITMENT drive for Fire and Rescue crew across New England will ramp up this weekend.
Fire and Rescue NSW will be on the ground at the Happy Days Orange Festival at Bingara.
They can potentially reach hundreds of locals as well as people from across the region.
READ ALSO:
It will also target potential recruits for other on-call stations in the local firefighting zone including Barraba, Boggabri, Moree and Warialda.
FRNSW is currently undertaking a comprehensive recruitment strategy in the area to safeguard a sustainable model of service delivery for the local community.
As part of this campaign, current firefighters from across the New England area will attend the famous fruit festival to engage with potential on-call recruits.
The crews will share information about what's involved in becoming an on-call firefighter; the types of incidents they attend, tasks they perform and skills they've gained; and the satisfaction of being involved in their communities in such a unique and positive way.
Those considering a career with FRNSW will also be able to ask their own questions of our team and inspect the modern vehicles and equipment used to respond to emergencies.
This major public engagement activity complements other recruitment steps FRNSW has undertaken in Bingara including attending other public events, interacting with local sporting clubs and community groups, and posting on social media.
FRNSW Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Hirst, said the event is a great opportunity to let people know about the benefits of a career in firefighting.
"Our on-call firefighters are the backbone of our cities and towns, blending their existing work, business and family lives with serving and protecting others," Mr Hirst said.
"Our firefighters get enormous satisfaction from knowing they're making a positive difference to their communities and the respect locals have for them is significant.
FRNSW Zone Commander, Superintendent Tom Cooper, said "becoming a FRNSW brigade member also means you will work in a supportive team environment and have access to excellent career and skills development opportunities."
"Bingara is a terrific place to live and work and I'd encourage anyone who's interested in joining our team to have a chat to our firefighters," he said.
The Orange Festival will take place on the main street this Saturday July 1 from 9am to 3pm.
Firefighters will also use the opportunity to interact with the broader community about home fire safety over the winter months.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.