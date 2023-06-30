The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

Fire and Rescue NSW will be on the ground at the Happy Days Orange Festival at Bingara looking for new recruits

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
June 30 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A RECRUITMENT drive for Fire and Rescue crew across New England will ramp up this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.