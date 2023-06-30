RESIDENTS and staff from a New England retirement home joined forces to raise vital funds for cancer research.
The Cooinda Retirement Village hosted the Biggest Morning Tea with money raised going towards the Cancer Council.
They were joined by board members from the facility for a delicious selection of baked treats and a raffle of donated prizes.
READ ALSO:
Cooinda chairperson, Don Le Cudennec says the event raised $890.
"We have 38 units here at Cooinda and to raise just under $900 is an incredible result," he said.
"It's been great to see the residents get together and enjoy a cuppa for a good cause and also meet Cooinda's new therapy dog Button who has received plenty of cuddles".
Cancer Council is the largest non-government funder of cancer research in the country, and thanks to the generosity of its supporters have been able to invest almost $250 million in Australian cancer research in the past five years.
Investment in research has helped increase cancer survival rates from 49 per cent in the 1980s to 69 per cent today.
Because of research, more people are surviving cancer than ever before as Australian researchers continue to make progress in the field.
"Thanks to vital research helped funded by our incredible Australia's Biggest Morning Tea hosts, Australia is on track to be the first country to eliminate cervical cancer by as early as 2028," the Cancer Council said.
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.