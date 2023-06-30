The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Photos

The Cooinda Retirement Village hosted the Biggest Morning Tea with money raised going towards the Cancer Council.

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
June 30 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RESIDENTS and staff from a New England retirement home joined forces to raise vital funds for cancer research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.