Five talented young cricketers from the area made their way to Ipswich last week to compete against the country's best.
Inverell's Rohan Guest, Sam Frazier and Will Marshall, along with Glen Innes' Mitch Duddy and Kahn Johnson were part of the NSW Country Blues team to compete in the under 18 Indoor Junior Nationals Cricket competition.
They were joined by another five players from Newcastle, Taree and Wingham to make up the team.
It was a tough as from the outset with the team thrown together late in the piece.
They were up against tough opposition from NSW Metro, Queensland, Western Australia, Victoria and ACT.
Greg Sparke was there early on in the piece and said they performed well with Mitch Duddy named the player of the tournament.
"They were a bit underdone because we were a bit late getting into the competition," he said.
"So we didn't have a lot of trial runs.
"It was a bit of a hard task to get everybody together.
"It was a little bit of play and get better as you go type stuff."
They finished sixth overall but did manage some wins along the way.
"They finished up playing 10 games and won two of the 10 which was pretty good because the kids they were playing against, they are training all the time a couple of months before the tournament," Sparke said.
"They went really well, they beat a couple of teams, went close to a couple of teams and should have beaten a couple of teams but that is how it is.
"A bit more training runs before they went off they would have had a bit more combination and they would have gone a lot better.
"There had only been three boys that had played in it before, out of the 10."
Outside of the obvious, indoor cricket is different to its outdoor counterpart in the fact the players have to be sharp in all three areas of batting, bowling and fielding.
Sparke said Duddy, who had played at that level in under 14s, stood out throughout the Country Blues' fixtures.
"He was picking up points for the whole week so that got him into being player of the tournament," he said.
"You have got to be able to bat, bowl and field.
"He was doing the whole three together which got him up there as player of tournament."
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
