A NEW England fire station has been boosted by the arrival of a Bushfire Tanker worth $530,000.
It has been parked in the engine bay at the Fire and Rescue NSW station at Inverell.
The Isuzu multi-purpose four-wheel drive is one of 18 new firefighting appliances being deployed across the state.
It has come from state-wide recommendations from the inquiry into the bushfire disasters in 2019 and 2020.
It features a Compressed Air Foam System, which combines foam and water to douse fires much faster and in a more environmentally friendly manner than earlier-model tankers.
The tanker is also fitted with a special Halo sprinkler system that can create a shield of water over the cabin to protect the crew from fire, along with a 3500 litre water tank.
Inverell Fire and Rescue captain, Robert Wighton, said the tanker is a "jack of all trades" designed to fight blazes in the bush or the main street of town.
"We're thrilled with the versatility of the appliance," he said.
"The truck uses less water than traditional tankers, which also helps the environment.
"The Halo system provides our crew with an added layer of protection and peace of mind.
"The truck also features a spray nozzle on the front of the cab, allowing us to pinpoint the water flow, if necessary."
Meanwhile, FRNSW is currently undertaking a comprehensive recruitment strategy in the New England region.
Bingara and Moree have been the focus over the past month.
Crews are sharing information about what's involved in becoming an on-call firefighter; the types of incidents they attend, tasks they perform and skills they've gained; and the satisfaction of being involved in their communities in such a unique and positive way.
Those considering a career with FRNSW have also been able to ask their own questions of the team and inspect the modern vehicles and equipment used to respond to emergencies during recent open days.
Fire and Rescue NSW Zone Commander, Superintendent Tom Cooper, said "becoming a FRNSW brigade member means you will work in a supportive team environment and have access to excellent career and skills development opportunities."
"Bingara is a terrific place to live and work and I'd encourage anyone who's interested in joining our team to have a chat to our firefighters," he said.
Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.
