The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

New vehicle arrives in New England after inquiry into the bushfire disasters in 2019 and 2020

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
Updated July 6 2023 - 3:02pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A NEW England fire station has been boosted by the arrival of a Bushfire Tanker worth $530,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.