TWO State Government grants worth $100,000 will allow the Gwydir and Macintyre Resources Management Committee Landcare to undertake crucial riverbank repairs.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the work will restore damaged riparians areas along two popular creeks in the Inverell district,
Mr Marshall said the funding, secured under the Riparian Restoration Grants program, would see critical environmental works get underway along carefully selected sections of Frasers Creek at Nullamanna and Swanbrook Creek, near Inverell.
"These two creeks are popular tourist spots for campers, anglers and those who enjoy exploring the great outdoors," Mr Marshall said.
"They are also well used by locals during weekends and school holidays.
"The funding will be used by Landcare to construct new fences, remove invasive weeds and revegetate the banks of the creeks with native plants, helping to control erosion.
"These works will not only improve the amenity of the most popular public areas of the creeks, but also improve water quality and provide better habitat for wildlife along the creek banks."
Mr Marshall said the work at Swanbrook Creek would also see the installation of alternative water points such as pipes and troughs to help restore and protect the riverbank.
"I congratulate GWYMAC Landcare on securing these funds and look forward to seeing the results of these major environmental projects," Mr Marshall said.
GWYMAC service the communities of Inverell, Delungra, Ashford, Yetman, Tingha, Bundarra, Bonshaw and all areas in between.
They aim to develop a healthy ecosystem that will sustain the future needs of our community and to educate landholders on sustainable land management and encourage the uptake of these practices.
Work is now underway along both creeks and is expected to be completed in September.
