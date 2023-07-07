The Inverell Times
Home/News/Local News
Community

State government grant allows for $100,000 to spent on riverbank restoration in New England

July 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO State Government grants worth $100,000 will allow the Gwydir and Macintyre Resources Management Committee Landcare to undertake crucial riverbank repairs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.