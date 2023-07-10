ARTS North West will use a $110,000 State Government grant to renew and activate precincts across New England to help re-engage audiences during the COVID-19 recovery period.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall said the funding was provided from the NSW Regional Arts Development Organisation Fund.
Arts North West covers the Armidale, Glen Innes, Gwydir, Moree Plains, Uralla and Walcha local government areas.
"It was wonderful to meet with Arts North West Executive Director Lauren Mackley and hear firsthand about the exciting art initiatives that are underway across the Northern Tablelands as a result of this funding," Mr Marshall said.
"Arts North West will experiment with local venues, both indoor and outdoor, and consider how to re-engage audiences during post-covid recovery.
"The funding will be used for a series of CBD and venue activations, venue and public space mapping, as well as numerous professional and creative development programs across various towns."
Executive Director of Arts North West Lauren Mackley said the organisation was thrilled to receive the funding.
"This funding is a great opportunity to build creative capacity, celebrate and showcase our creative and cultural identity and understand how regional audiences respond in this new era," Ms Mackley said.
"Post-covid audiences' return to venues has not been stable or easy to anticipate.
"Arts North West wants to understand how venues and spaces in our region can be ignited by creativity and if open space activation is a viable model for the future.
"Arts North West will focus on utilising local people and contractors to ensure the knowledge and capacity is built up in our region and fosters a creative network and a flourishing cultural ecology."
