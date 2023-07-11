After starting with 32 qualifiers back in March the final of the Presidents Cup singles matchplay was played on Saturday.
Rusty Brien took on Jeremy Budda Deen to decide the winner and the match was tied up after nine holes. Jeremy came home the winner, four up with three holes to go.
Jeremy also won the cup back in 2017.
Bob Cook and Jason Shaw have become joint leaders of the Hoyt Cup.
The Hoyt Cup takes a players best 8 monthly mug scores over the 12 month period starting in December. Eight rounds have been played and at this stage the scoreboard takes a players best five rounds.
Bob and Jason have scores of 351.
Morgan Reece is one behind them and Nick Glover is back another three.
The Order of Merit leader is Paul Amos.
This event is run over 12 months starting in December.
Points are accumulated depending on a players position in Saturday's comps.
Bonus points are awarded for the monthly mugs and for the four rounds of the club championships.
Steve Glover is running second at this stage and he is followed by Jeremy Tickle and Ted Edmonds.
Coming up very shortly, July 22, is the 4BBB qualifying round for the very popular Marquart Jug.
