The Inverell Times
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Inverell Golf Club: The final of the Presidents Cup was on Satuurday

By Dick Hudson
Updated July 11 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After starting with 32 qualifiers back in March the final of the Presidents Cup singles matchplay was played on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Inverell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.