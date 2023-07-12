What does educational leadership mean in the modern age?

What does it mean to be a competent educational leader in our modern age? Picture Shutterstock

Good educational leadership is key to delivering structured, solid and comprehensive educational curriculums to students. It is also essential to the management of educational staff.

But, what does it mean to be a competent educational leader in our modern age? And, perhaps most importantly, what are the pathways to a successful, highly regarded, and well-respected career in modern educational leadership? If you're keen for additional information on this subject, just read on to discover more.

Learning about educational leadership: Formal tertiary degrees

There are many ways to learn about the concept of educational leadership. But, perhaps the best way is to obtain a higher education degree or qualification in the area. Such as, for example, an online Master of Education. This is a postgraduate course that focuses on enhancing your professional identity in the field of education, while also developing the skills and knowledge required to be at the forefront of the educational sector.

The course structure incorporates both core study units and elective units of specialisation. The core study units focus on the theories and foundations of educational research, well-being in education, inclusion in education, and also, professional practice in the real world. That is to say, students have the opportunity to engage in active participation and application of learnings in real classroom settings. The elective units of specialisation as part of this educational degree can take two opposing directions or streams. These elective specialisation streams are:

STEM learning specialisation units

If you choose to follow the direction of specialising in STEM learning in education, the elective units you will complete include the foundational theories of STEM pathology, STEM design and thinking, and STEM practices and learning opportunities. But, you may be wondering what exactly is STEM learning in education. To clarify, STEM education focuses on study areas involving Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Educational leadership specialisation units

Alternatively, you could choose to specialise in educational leadership. If you choose this study stream, the elective units you will cover include the theories of educational leadership and change, how to lead and develop educators, how to lead and teach a course curriculum, and also, educational management and administration.

Educational leadership career prospects: Job pathways for graduates

When you graduate with a degree in educational leadership, the career prospects that will be available to you will be abundant. You could choose to pursue various educational roles such as, for example:

Executive school principal, assistant dchool principal, or deputy dchool principal

The role of a school principal, whether that be at the executive, assistant or deputy level, is essential to the daily running of an educational facility. As a school principal, you will be responsible for overseeing the daily operations of the school, as well as liaising with both parents and students. Further, you may also be required to discipline unruly pupils. This is why strong leadership and communication skills are essential to be a school principal at any level.

Educational curriculum coordinator

As an educational curriculum coordinator, you will need to know and understand how to develop a course curriculum. The curriculum development process involves establishing a guide for teachers to follow, to ensure that key learning concepts are met throughout the study period. It also involves giving detailed instructions for the delivery of lessons throughout the educational term.

Director of an early childhood educational facility

The role and responsibilities of a director of an early childhood educational facility are similar to those of a school principal. Although, of course, the students that are enrolled at the facility will be much younger!



Often, an early childhood education facility is also referred to either as kindergarten or preschool. However, it is important to note that kindergarten education differs greatly from that of preschool facilities. This is because kindergarten often uses play-based techniques, rather than the educational methods preschool facilities engage to prepare young pupils to begin their upcoming schooling.

Student well-being manager or careers guidance advisor

A student guidance counsellor plays an essential part in the well-being of an educational facilities enrolled pupils. They can also play the role of a careers advisor, and guide students in the direction of the vocation or profession they wish to pursue.

If you are interested in pursuing a career in educational leadership, there are many pathways to this profession. Of course, the best way is to complete a tertiary qualification in educational leadership. The best news? Once you graduate, you will have a multitude of career options at your fingertips!



These can include being a school principal, early childhood facility director, curriculum coordinator, or student guidance counsellor, to name a few.